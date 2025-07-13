Platform Technology Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,647,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,624,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,893,010,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,380,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares in the company, valued at $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 829,716 shares of company stock valued at $216,933,761 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $274.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $281.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

