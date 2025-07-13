Kathmere Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,170,209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31,049.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,330 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,105,000 after acquiring an additional 716,041 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,266,000 after acquiring an additional 639,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,469,000 after acquiring an additional 632,175 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.93.

In other news, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,413,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,600. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,040. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,114,587. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $320.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.41. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $330.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

