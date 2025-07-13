Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,699 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Noble Gas by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in American Noble Gas by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in American Noble Gas by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in American Noble Gas by 308.4% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Noble Gas by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 91,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Investec upgraded shares of American Noble Gas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Noble Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of American Noble Gas from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

American Noble Gas Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE INFY opened at $18.19 on Friday. American Noble Gas Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.69 billion. American Noble Gas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About American Noble Gas

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

