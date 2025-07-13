Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 3,474 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $13,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $561,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,499,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,672,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934,615 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,849,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,249 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,793,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,729,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,224,000 after purchasing an additional 920,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $102.69 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 164.40% and a negative net margin of 78.12%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. New Street Research raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Crown Castle from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,571 shares in the company, valued at $11,762,542.98. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,944.80. The trade was a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

