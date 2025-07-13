Arizona State Retirement System Has $17.62 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $17,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 118,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,387,407.20. This trade represents a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $6,419,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,650.91. The trade was a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $254.26 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.95 and a twelve month high of $277.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.