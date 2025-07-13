Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,500 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 19,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 33,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total transaction of $2,142,281.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,828,587.08. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GD

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $302.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.32. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $316.90. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.