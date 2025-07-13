Arizona State Retirement System Buys 817 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $16,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,787,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23,543.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,053,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,370,000 after buying an additional 1,049,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,314,000 after buying an additional 919,424 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,999,000 after buying an additional 685,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 762,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,400,000 after buying an additional 617,604 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.06.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $277.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $277.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.04.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

