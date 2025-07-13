Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,961,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,774 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 16,338.3% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,177,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $453,427,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14,969.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,540,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,501,000 after acquiring an additional 935,042 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $179.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.88. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $183.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

