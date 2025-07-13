Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 39,592 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,592 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vale by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:VALE opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.77. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $12.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, April 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

