Kathmere Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 4,608,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,410,000 after purchasing an additional 428,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,098,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,973,000 after purchasing an additional 665,214 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,540,000 after purchasing an additional 121,547 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,021,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,469,000 after purchasing an additional 47,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VT stock opened at $129.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.03. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $130.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.