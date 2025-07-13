Xponance Inc. Purchases 748 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Robbins Farley grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 10,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $168.33 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.73 and a 200 day moving average of $164.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 456.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. New Street Research raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.16.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

