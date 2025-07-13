Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 21st. Arete Research raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,240. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $228.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 19.16%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

