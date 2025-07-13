Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Newmont by 64.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 8.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus set a $63.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

Newmont Stock Up 0.6%

NEM stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 25.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $122,023.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,301.25. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,381.34. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,231 shares of company stock valued at $679,813 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

