Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Trading Up 13.6% – Should You Buy?

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 210,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 138,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Barksdale Resources Trading Up 13.6%

The firm has a market cap of C$16.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

