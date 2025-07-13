Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $99.41 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1-year low of $89.70 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

