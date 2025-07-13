Analysts Set Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Target Price at C$71.64

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Definity Financial to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Cormark upgraded shares of Definity Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$65.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th.

Shares of TSE:DFY opened at C$77.50 on Friday. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$45.00 and a 52 week high of C$79.95. The company has a market cap of C$8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.03.

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

