Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 61,826 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.63% of Allegiant Travel worth $15,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 163,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 37,121 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 412,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.11. Allegiant Travel Company has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $699.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel Company will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

