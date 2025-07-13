Emerald Advisers LLC Takes Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2%

CORT opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.51. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $117.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $157.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, Director David L. Mahoney sold 27,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $2,030,338.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 26,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,917,995.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 85,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,477.06. This trade represents a 23.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,033 shares of company stock worth $16,860,067. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.