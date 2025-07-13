Brokerages Set MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Target Price at $74.50

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLTX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MLTX

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 0.2%

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 114.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 81.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MLTX opened at $49.00 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 21.11 and a current ratio of 21.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.27.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.