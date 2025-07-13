CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI) Receives $520.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $520.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on CACI shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial set a $525.00 target price on CACI International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Get CACI International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CACI International

CACI International Stock Performance

CACI stock opened at $480.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.66. CACI International has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $588.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $462.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.99.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.70. CACI International had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CACI International will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in CACI International by 452.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.