Comparing Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) and Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) and Guild (NYSE:GHLD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Inter & Co. Inc. has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guild has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inter & Co. Inc. and Guild’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter & Co. Inc. 11.87% 10.88% 1.32% Guild 4.40% 7.91% 2.06%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter & Co. Inc. 1 0 2 0 2.33 Guild 0 5 2 0 2.29

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Inter & Co. Inc. and Guild, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Inter & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $6.37, suggesting a potential downside of 7.06%. Guild has a consensus target price of $18.10, suggesting a potential downside of 8.63%. Given Inter & Co. Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inter & Co. Inc. is more favorable than Guild.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.9% of Inter & Co. Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Guild shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.3% of Guild shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inter & Co. Inc. and Guild”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter & Co. Inc. $1.31 billion 2.29 $168.18 million $0.41 16.71 Guild $1.05 billion 1.17 $97.13 million $0.69 28.71

Inter & Co. Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Guild. Inter & Co. Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guild, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inter & Co. Inc. beats Guild on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inter & Co. Inc.

Inter & Co., Inc. Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application. The Securities segment is involved in the acquisition, sale and custody of securities, the structuring and distribution of securities in the capital market, and the provision of administration services to investment funds. The Insurance Brokerage segment includes insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, such as warranties, life, property and automobile insurance, and pension products, as well as consortium products provided by a third party. The Marketplace segment operates a digital platform, which offers goods and services to its customers. The Asset Management segment is composed of the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. The Service segment consists of collection and management of personal information, development and licensing of customized computer programs, development and licensing of non-customized computer programs and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded on January 26, 2021 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

