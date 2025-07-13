New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Jabil were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 110.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $222,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108,100. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 15,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $3,459,522.65. Following the sale, the director owned 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $21,645,705.24. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,431 shares of company stock worth $58,163,159 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. Argus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Jabil Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE JBL opened at $221.92 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $227.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.