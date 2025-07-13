Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $1,573,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,236,374.19. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $706,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 795,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,588,000.64. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,038 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

