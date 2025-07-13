AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Holdings Increased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $26,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,759,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,789,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after purchasing an additional 160,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1,159.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 140,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,637,000 after purchasing an additional 129,431 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Wall Street Zen raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on AeroVironment from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on AeroVironment from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $225.00 price objective on AeroVironment and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.22.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

AVAV opened at $263.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.69. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.25 and a 1-year high of $295.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.33.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

