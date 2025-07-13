Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $13,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $36.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 100.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.71). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $161.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.78%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

