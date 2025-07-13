Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 5,377 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,145,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the period. BridgeBio Pharma comprises 1.8% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $39,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,526,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,774,000 after purchasing an additional 912,439 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 29.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $2,558,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,873,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,233,277.17. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,525,208.20. This trade represents a 31.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,936,181 shares of company stock worth $375,878,164 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.15. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $46.80.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. The business’s revenue was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

