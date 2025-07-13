Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,971 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Haleon by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Haleon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Haleon Trading Down 1.5%

Haleon stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16.

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.