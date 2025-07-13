Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.52% of RXO worth $16,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter worth $1,588,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in RXO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RXO by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in RXO by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 506,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 77,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in RXO by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna set a $12.00 target price on RXO and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on RXO from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price target on RXO from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on RXO from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.87.

RXO stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. Rxo Inc has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rxo Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

