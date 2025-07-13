Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 545 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.50% of Modine Manufacturing worth $20,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 247,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $19,719,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 9,728.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 159.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Modine Manufacturing Price Performance
NYSE:MOD opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.09. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.04. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $146.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOD. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile
Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.
