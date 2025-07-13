Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Global Net Lease by 363.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Global Net Lease by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GNL opened at $7.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. The firm had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 584,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,643.33. This trade represents a 20.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 7,103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $52,775,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,907,384 shares in the company, valued at $147,911,863.12. This trade represents a 26.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,653,000 shares of company stock worth $56,914,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

