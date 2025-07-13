Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes $137,000 Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 77,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $16,815,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 105,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total value of $12,619,652.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 942,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,027,419.18. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 44,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.71, for a total transaction of $9,765,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,868,519.50. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,031 shares of company stock worth $94,584,086 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of DASH stock opened at $240.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.21. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $248.74. The company has a market capitalization of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.26 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $191.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.53.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

