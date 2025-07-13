WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives $20.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

WVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded WAVE Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,000 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 282,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,493.15. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 23.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 69,852 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WVE opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of -1.01. WAVE Life Sciences has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $16.74.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts expect that WAVE Life Sciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

