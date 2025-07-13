Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,623 shares during the quarter. Insmed makes up 2.0% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Insmed worth $45,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $98.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.39. Insmed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.40 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 265.93% and a negative return on equity of 446.98%. The company had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Insmed from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Insmed from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Insmed from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Insmed from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Insmed to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Insmed

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other Insmed news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $138,106.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,977,273. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 99,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $9,264,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 89,407 shares in the company, valued at $8,352,401.94. This trade represents a 52.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 546,516 shares of company stock valued at $48,737,083. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insmed Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.