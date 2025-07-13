Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $9,152,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 346.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of FTI stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.31.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

