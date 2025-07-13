Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 25,742 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,742 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.52% of Impinj worth $13,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get Impinj alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.38.

Impinj Stock Performance

PI stock opened at $116.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,919.52 and a beta of 1.64. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.85 and a 1 year high of $239.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 7.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.47.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.73 million. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.