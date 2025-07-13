SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,393 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $17,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 7.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SiTime alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SITM. Barclays lifted their target price on SiTime from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 72,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,404,200. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $228,580.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 85,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,813,520. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $206.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.66. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -54.32 and a beta of 2.20. SiTime Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $268.18.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiTime

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.