Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 189.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $112.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.