Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,294,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,904,000 after buying an additional 74,674 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,560,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,037,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,971,000 after acquiring an additional 37,141 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,649,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,175,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,648,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,713,000 after acquiring an additional 40,506 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $234.90 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $200.63 and a one year high of $247.01. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.14.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BR

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total value of $251,214.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,685.40. This represents a 49.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $855,796.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,829.02. This trade represents a 37.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

