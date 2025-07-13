Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,449,000.

Get Andretti Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POLE opened at $10.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. Andretti Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

About Andretti Acquisition Corp. II

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Andretti Acquisition Corp. II is based in INDIANAPOLIS, IN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Andretti Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andretti Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.