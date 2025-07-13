Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,044 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,890.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.92 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.426 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.