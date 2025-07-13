Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tavia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TAVI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tavia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TAVI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 635,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 4.58% of Tavia Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tavia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tavia Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,515,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tavia Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tavia Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Tavia Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,230,000.

Tavia Acquisition Price Performance

TAVI stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.21. Tavia Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

About Tavia Acquisition

Tavia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 7, 2024 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

