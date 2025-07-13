Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Ready Capital worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,266,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 398,005 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ready Capital by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 25,198 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 52,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,522,000 after acquiring an additional 768,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Ready Capital Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE RC opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $757.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.43. Ready Capital Corp has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $9.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $40.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 34.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. Analysts expect that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is -28.74%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

