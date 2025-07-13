Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,520,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,592 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,371,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,683,000 after purchasing an additional 67,336 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,322,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Nepc LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 691,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,129,000 after purchasing an additional 105,313 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGF opened at $58.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.46. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $59.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.9834 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

