AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.6% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,754,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,144,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,948,000 after acquiring an additional 983,888 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,983,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,898,000 after acquiring an additional 778,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,459,385,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,824,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,645 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

ABBV stock opened at $192.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $339.71 billion, a PE ratio of 81.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.05. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 279.15%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

