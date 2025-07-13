Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SIM Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SIMA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SIMA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,294 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.31% of SIM Acquisition Corp. I worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in SIM Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in SIM Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,839,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 987,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000.
SIM Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance
NASDAQ:SIMA opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. SIM Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.47.
About SIM Acquisition Corp. I
SIM Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company primary focus on the healthcare industry. SIM Acquisition Corp.
