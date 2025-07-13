Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,563,000 after buying an additional 890,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SAP by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,371,000 after buying an additional 701,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SAP by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,523,000 after buying an additional 798,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SAP by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,314,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,720,000 after buying an additional 70,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SAP by 31,239.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,644,000 after buying an additional 1,302,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

SAP Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of SAP opened at $300.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.46. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $194.93 and a twelve month high of $313.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.