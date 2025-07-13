Critical Review: Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN) vs. Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) and Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Buenaventura Mining and Hochschild Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Buenaventura Mining 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hochschild Mining 0 1 1 2 3.25

Buenaventura Mining currently has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.53%. Given Buenaventura Mining’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Buenaventura Mining is more favorable than Hochschild Mining.

Dividends

Profitability

Buenaventura Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Hochschild Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Buenaventura Mining pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Buenaventura Mining and Hochschild Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Buenaventura Mining 39.60% 9.19% 6.53% Hochschild Mining N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Buenaventura Mining and Hochschild Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Buenaventura Mining $1.15 billion 3.70 $402.69 million $1.89 8.91 Hochschild Mining $947.70 million 2.08 $97.00 million N/A N/A

Buenaventura Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Hochschild Mining.

Risk and Volatility

Buenaventura Mining has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hochschild Mining has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Buenaventura Mining beats Hochschild Mining on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Buenaventura Mining

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region. The company owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche mining unit. In addition, it produces monohydrate manganese sulphate; and operates hydroelectric power plants. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru. It also holds a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company has a portfolio of projects located across Peru, Argentina, Mexico, United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. Further, it is involved in the power generation business. Hochschild Mining plc was founded in 1911 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

