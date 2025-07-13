Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Up 26.3% – Still a Buy?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) was up 26.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 440,977,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 991% from the average daily volume of 40,432,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.11.

Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

