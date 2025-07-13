Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Trading Up 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 2,221,640 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 547% from the average daily volume of 343,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Up 25.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a Canadian critical minerals development company focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain. The company is currently developing its Separation Rapids deposit near Kenora, ON. while continuing to advance other projects in its portfolio. In additional to extraction activities, Avalon is executing on its key strategic objective of constructing Ontario’s first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility to bridge upstream lithium production and downstream EV battery manufacturing.

