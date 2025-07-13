Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Stock Price Down 15.2% – Should You Sell?

Nissan Chemical Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) was down 15.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.21 and last traded at $28.21. Approximately 1,088 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

Nissan Chemical Stock Down 15.2%

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24.

Get Nissan Chemical alerts:

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $501.97 million for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 17.98%.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.